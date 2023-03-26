Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

