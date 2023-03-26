Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

