Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84,899 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.25) to GBX 1,550 ($19.03) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.58) to GBX 1,400 ($17.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

