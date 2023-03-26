Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 16,087 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

