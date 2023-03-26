Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 742 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,397 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
CSCO stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
