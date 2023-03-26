Farmers Trust Co. Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period.

VB opened at $180.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

