FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens cut FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $45.96.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.90%. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

