Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.48.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,602,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.