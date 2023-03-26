Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

