Field & Main Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,499.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,461.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,106.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

