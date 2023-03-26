Field & Main Bank Has $197,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Field & Main Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $121,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,920 shares of company stock valued at $257,178,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

