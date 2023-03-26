Field & Main Bank Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.