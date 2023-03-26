Field & Main Bank Sells 380 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 44.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $83.94 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.