Filecoin One Day Volume Reaches $148.95 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00020128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $148.95 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 409,877,247 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

