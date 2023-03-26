Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Director James Andrew Beck Sells 60,000 Shares

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total transaction of C$1,209,000.00.

Filo Mining Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

