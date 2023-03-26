Financial Comparison: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 24.69% 12.53% 1.27% First Financial Bancorp. 28.09% 10.74% 1.34%

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Truist Financial and First Financial Bancorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 55.82%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.01%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $23.04 billion 1.90 $6.26 billion $4.43 7.42 First Financial Bancorp. $774.65 million 2.81 $217.61 million $2.31 9.94

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats First Financial Bancorp. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

