Financial Contrast: SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) vs. Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Teradata (NYSE:TDC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Teradata shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of SecureWorks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Teradata shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SecureWorks has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradata has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -24.70% -12.69% -8.59% Teradata 1.84% 28.46% 3.55%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $463.48 million 1.50 -$39.79 million ($1.35) -6.10 Teradata $1.80 billion 2.19 $33.00 million $0.30 127.93

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SecureWorks and Teradata, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 1 1 0 0 1.50 Teradata 2 3 3 0 2.13

SecureWorks currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Teradata has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Teradata’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradata is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Summary

Teradata beats SecureWorks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing. The company was founded on 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

