First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,830 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $412.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

