First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. 1,676,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,668. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.