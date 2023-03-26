First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,564 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

