Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.54.

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $200.01 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $519,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

