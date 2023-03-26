Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0350 on Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. Flare has a market capitalization of $419.98 million and $10.78 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,999,991,148 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03591734 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $25,080,479.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

