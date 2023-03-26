Flow (FLOW) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $13.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003478 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

