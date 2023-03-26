Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

