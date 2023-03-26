Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

