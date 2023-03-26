Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 122,717 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.18% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $99,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $38.01 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.