FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $31.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.06. 6,601,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,418,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

