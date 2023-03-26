Garland Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,510 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

