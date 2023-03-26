Garland Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

