Gateway Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.86 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004219 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $42,434.57 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00332825 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.64 or 0.26033291 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 0.20016926 USD and is down -84.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

