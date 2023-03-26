General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lifted by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

GM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.71. 11,914,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,727,810. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

