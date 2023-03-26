GenWealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.56. 3,740,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,691. The company has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

