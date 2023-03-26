GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 290.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 64,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,934. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.