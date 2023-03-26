GenWealth Group Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

