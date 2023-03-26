Gerald B. Wurm Purchases 2,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $269.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

