GICTrade (GICT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

GICTrade (GICT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00003418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a market cap of $94.36 million and approximately $18,093.24 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get GICTrade alerts:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93808147 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,955.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

