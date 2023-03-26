Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.18 on Friday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

