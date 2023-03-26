GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) vs. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Critical Review

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30% Orchard Therapeutics -665.02% -110.80% -60.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GreenLight Biosciences and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 843.40%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 762.19%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 2.75 -$150.66 million ($11.80) -0.42

GreenLight Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats Orchard Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

