Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZTAQW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZTAQW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTAQW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZTAQW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.