Gritstone Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

APTMW stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

