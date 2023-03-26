Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $148,000 in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 217.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 513,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 31.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 615,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOKM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,359. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

