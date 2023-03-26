Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $47,000 in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 471,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

UTA Acquisition Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:UTAAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.20. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,847. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21.

