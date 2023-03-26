Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1,915.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,108.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

