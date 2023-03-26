Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $15,390,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth about $8,007,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth about $7,352,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth about $6,036,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the third quarter worth about $4,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

