Gritstone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 425,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Separately, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 16.3 %

Shares of HCVIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

