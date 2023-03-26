GT Biopharma (GTBP) to Release Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $0.63 on Friday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 68,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.