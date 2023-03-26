Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $61.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

HRMY stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,653,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

