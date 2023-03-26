HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InflaRx

About InflaRx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

