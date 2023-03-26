HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
InflaRx Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
