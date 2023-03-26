Head-To-Head Contrast: New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of New Relic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of New Relic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Relic and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic 0 8 4 1 2.46 Elastic 1 4 12 0 2.65

Profitability

New Relic presently has a consensus target price of $77.54, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Elastic has a consensus target price of $77.38, indicating a potential upside of 40.38%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than New Relic.

This table compares New Relic and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic -20.08% -48.42% -11.62% Elastic -24.80% -52.03% -12.82%

Volatility & Risk

New Relic has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elastic has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Relic and Elastic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic $785.52 million 6.06 -$250.40 million ($2.68) -25.79 Elastic $862.37 million 6.17 -$203.85 million ($2.70) -20.41

Elastic has higher revenue and earnings than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elastic beats New Relic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries. The company was founded by Lewis Cirne in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

