Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.85 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $28.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00061384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00040528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001336 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,162,396,685 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,162,396,685.048603 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06006011 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,120,955.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

